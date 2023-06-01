Canto-opera ‘Floral Princess’ to mix modernity and tradition in July

As part of the “Sands China Performing Arts Program,” Sands China has joined with the Utopia Cantonese Opera Workshop to propose new performances from the Canto-opera “Floral Princess 65th Anniversary Macau 2023.”

The performance will be held for the first time in Macau at the Venetian Theatre from July 28 to 30.

Recognized as a “Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage Humanity” by UNESCO, the Cantonese opera will be highlighted by this special anniversary, showing the “timeless appeal” of one of the most famous Cantonese operas “Floral Princess,” whose performances had to stop during Covid-19 restrictions, and numbered only one last year in Hong-Kong.

“Cantonese opera is a treasured aspect of Lingnan culture, one that boasts rich cultural value and demonstrates the human spirit,” the president of Sands China, Wilfred Wong, said during a press conference on May 31 at The Parisian Macao.

“Sands China is delighted to showcase this exquisite classical Cantonese opera for enthusiasts in the Greater Bay Area, paying tribute to Pak Suet Sin, Yam Kim Fai, and Tong Tik Sang, and ensuring the preservation of this intangible cultural heritage for generations to come,” he added.

Linking modernity and tradition, also inspired by both Tong Tik Sang’s stage and film version, the 160-minute remake of the Floral Princess opera introduces numerous technologies, including projections, lighting, rearranged music and tailor-made Harmonic Canto-opera Audio.

“It is our hope that Tong’s 2.0 script upgrade will revive the stage presence from the film version, presenting Macau’s audience with a seamless fusion of the 65th-anniversary classic and modern theatre in Floral Princess,” the controller of Floral Princess, Ip Ka Po, said.

Staff reporter