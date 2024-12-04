Carbon monoxide poisoning case reported

The Health Bureau confirmed a case of carbon monoxide poisoning involving a 10-year-old girl in the Kuan Ieng Building on Dec. 1. The girl lost consciousness after using a gas water heater in her bathroom. Family members discovered her unresponsive around 7:30 p.m. and rushed her to Kiang Wu Hospital, where she received hyperbaric oxygen therapy and is now stable. Preliminary investigations revealed the gas water heater lacked an exhaust pipe and was installed in a poorly ventilated area. Health authorities emphasize the importance of proper installation and ventilation to prevent such incidents.

