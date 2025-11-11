Career expo and banking job fair launched to boost employment opportunities

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) launched the 2025 Autumn Employment and Career Development Expo yesterday at the Macau Tower Convention and Exhibition Centre. The two-day event on the 4th floor aims to connect job seekers with employers and support career growth through diversified employment channels, industry exchanges, on-site recruitment, and career services.

This year’s expo features over 40 companies offering more than 1,300 job openings across sectors including leisure, hospitality, information technology, utilities, and retail, according to local reports. The event also offers nine industry seminars and workshops to help residents explore career opportunities and build skills.

Over the two days, attendees will also have access to career planning support as well as consultations on job search strategies, labor relations, and emotional support.

Yesterday, FAOM vice chairman Kuong Chi Fong highlighted the importance of cooperation across sectors to provide career services that help residents create clearer personal plans and career paths.

In his opening remarks, Kuong stressed the need for active community participation to promote quality employment, protect workers’ rights, and enhance skill development.

At the same time yesterday, a banking job matchmaking event took place on the 3rd floor of Macau Tower. More than 20 banks participated, offering 200 positions in customer service, business operations, IT, and risk management, with over 300 registered candidates.

In her opening remarks, DSAL deputy director Chan Tze Wai highlighted that young people in Macau have a strong preference for stable clerical jobs and underlined the banking sector’s key role in absorbing local talent.

Chan added that the event aims to connect industry resources with youth needs, supporting Macau’s “1+4” economic diversification strategy and facilitating entry into the modern financial sector.

Meanwhile, Ip Sio Kai, chairman of the Macau Banking Association and Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Macau Branch, underlined efforts to strengthen Macau’s financial industry and promote sustainable economic diversification.

He also added that the local banking association will continue working with the industry to enhance talent development and employment support.

