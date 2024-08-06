Casino employee arrested in HKD400,000 chip theft scheme

A casino employee has been arrested in connection with the theft of HKD400,000 in gaming chips from a casino. The female worker, who has been employed since 2007, allegedly stole chips from the roulette table during her shifts, pilfering HKD100,000 in at least three incidents since June. The Judiciary Police (PJ) launched an investigation after a formal complaint was filed, leading to surveillance operations. On Aug. 4, authorities apprehended her while she attempted another theft, intercepting her and discovering chips taped to her body. The investigation continues as the suspect remains uncooperative, complicating efforts to recover the stolen chips.

