Casinos to embrace RFID technology by year-end

All major casino operators in Macau will soon have radio frequency identification (RFID) technology integrated into all table games as part of an effort to improve marketing and operations, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

The report indicates Melco Resorts will have its first RFID tables installed this month in premium mass gaming areas. Galaxy Entertainment will follow in the second quarter of 2024, while Sands China will begin rolling out RFID tables at the Grand Lisboa casino in the fourth quarter, multiple media outlets have reported.

RFID technology was first introduced in Macau in 2014 with MGM China the first operator to adopt it in 2016. RFID chips and tables can help combat cheating, improve inventory management and reduce dealer errors. The technology also utilizes analytics that enable a deeper understanding of player behavior for more effective marketing.

Concerns have been raised about RFID’s potential impact on privacy due to the detailed tracking of players. But Goldman Sachs reported that gaming operators view marketing and productivity benefits as outweighing privacy disadvantages.

The other five casino operators—SJM Holdings, Sands China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts—indicated that they are preparing to introduce RFID tables in coming quarters, according to the report. The technology rollout is expected to help operators maximize floor productivity and balance competition in the lucrative Macau gaming market. Staff Reporter