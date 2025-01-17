CC alerts for colossal price differences in some products

The Consumer Council (CC) has published its latest update on the prices of a wide range of products found in local supermarkets.

This update is based on a comprehensive survey conducted by the CC, which involved visiting over 100 supermarkets and verifying the prices of 600 goods and products in 14 categories.

The council’s findings reveal significant price disparities in certain products, potentially leading to financial strain for consumers.

Topping the list this time is “Lao Gan Ma Chili Black Bean Sauce (280g),” which the CC verified to have a price difference of 165.3% between different supermarket chains in Macau.

According to the CC, the product costs MOP12.40 in San Miu Supermarkets, while in the ParknShop chain, it is priced at MOP32.90.

A similar issue was identified with the “Dove 3-in-1 Beauty Cream Bar (90g),” for which the CC found a price difference of 135.6%.

Again, the ParknShop chain offered the product at the higher price (MOP13.90), while the Seng Cheong Supermarket in Taipa’s Lei Man Building had it priced at MOP5.90.

Significant price differences were also found in “Knife Pure Canola Oil (2L),” with a price range reaching 117.9% (MOP39 to MOP85). In this case, the most affordable price was recorded at San Miu, while the pricier ones were found at several branches of Lee Fong Supermarket.

The CC found that at least 30 products showed a price variation of over 50% between different establishments, and eight showed a variation of over 100%.

Generally, supermarkets from the Royal and San Miu chains ranked among those with the most affordable prices in Macau, while those of Van Kei, Sunsco, and ParknShop chains occupied the bottom positions.

The CC’s monthly investigations, which aim to enhance price transparency, cover a wide range of goods and products.

The complete report, available on the CC’s website, serves as a resource for consumers to compare prices and make informed purchasing decisions.