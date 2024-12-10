CCAC clears Kun Iam Statue project of administrative violations

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has concluded an investigation into a complaint regarding the construction of the Kun Iam Statue project in Hac-Sa Reservoir, finding no administrative violations, according to Commissioner Chan Tsz King.

The project, which was suspended last year amid public controversy, prompted CCAC to open an inquiry and conduct a thorough investigation.

Speaking to the press over the weekend at the “Walk for a Million” event, Chan stated that the investigation had been completed and found no issues with the project’s policies or the public perception of the events surrounding it.

The government had previously decided to suspend building a Kun Iam statue at the Hac-Sa Reservoir in the face of public opposition against the project, Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, said in an earlier press conference.

Cheong stated that despite good intentions, the government decided to suspend the construction of the controversial statue and adjacent structures in the face of public criticism, and promised to restore the areas affected by the initial construction work.

Regarding CCAC’s investigation into the management of the Cultural Industry Fund, which was the predecessor to the merged Cultural Fund and Cultural Industry Fund, Chan noted that this investigation has also been completed.

The investigation focused on whether there had been any criminal offenses related to the granting of funding, particularly related-party transactions. However, Chan mentioned that following thorough investigation, it was discovered that there had been no feedback from the Cultural Development Fund, prompting a subsequent review and follow-up.

He added that midway through the year, the fund revised its grant procedures based on the department’s recommendations. More detailed regulations and conditions were established, and over 300 projects were carefully examined by the department.

The fund has since made changes to its grant criteria and implemented more detailed regulations based on CCAC’s suggestions, Chan said.

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) also followed up on the matter, and the fund informed the department that it would review all funding issued in this area.

When asked about the investigation methods applied, Chan explained that they could not be made public, but emphasized the depth and thoroughness of the probe, which required significant time and resources.

Regarding CCAC’s future, Chan, who will soon be Prosecutor General, expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to handle cases strictly in accordance with the law and established procedures, ensuring a smooth handover.

Victoria Chan