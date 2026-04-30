CCAC refers casino bribery case to prosecutors after HKD500 offer rejected

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has concluded an investigation into a case of active bribery involving a woman who attempted to gain unauthorized entry into a casino.

According to the investigation, the woman had been previously banned from entering the casinos of an integrated resort. Despite the restriction, she was suspected of offering HKD500 to a security guard on duty in an attempt to secure access to the casino.

The security guard immediately rejected the offer and promptly reported the incident to his supervisor, who then notified the relevant authorities.

Following the investigation, the CCAC found sufficient evidence indicating that the woman is suspected of committing the offence of active bribery in the private sector under the Law on the Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further handling.

The CCAC urged the public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of active or passive bribery immediately.

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