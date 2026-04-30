Hunan film internships return as Macau pushes youth into AI-powered media production

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has reopened applications for a month-long film and television production internship in Hunan province in southern China, as the government continues its push to diversify the local economy and equip young people with skills in emerging fields such as AI-generated content.

The “2026 Hunan Film & TV Internship Program for Macao Youth” offers 30 places for participants aged 35 or under. Online applications will be accepted from May 4 to May 22.

The internship is scheduled to begin on July 7 in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province. Seven types of roles are available: new media operations, assistant editor, assistant director, post-production editing, special effects packaging, AIGC production, and AI video translation.

Supporting institutions include Hunan TV World, Hunan Shiyi Culture Technology Co., Ltd., and the Malanshan Audio and Video Laboratory.

The program follows a dual-track model combining hands-on practice with cultural immersion. During the first week, participants will attend industry lectures and theoretical courses before moving into on-the-job training at the supporting organizations.

The initiative also aims to deepen understanding of mainland China’s media industry while introducing Macau youth to Hunan’s local culture through exchange activities and national education.

The internship is being conducted in line with the SAR government’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification. This marks the second iteration of the program, following the success of previous collaborations between Macau and Hunan authorities.

Eligible applicants must hold a valid Macau ID and Home Return Permit, and possess either a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution or be enrolled as a third-year or above student. Relevant skills for the chosen internship role are also required.

Interns will receive accommodation arranged by the Hunan authorities, along with meal subsidies. The DSAL will provide a one-off living allowance of MOP5,000 and a separate MOP1,500 subsidy for round-trip transport and travel insurance, plus commercial insurance coverage.

The Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will contribute a one-off living allowance of RMB4,000. Interns are responsible for other personal expenses.

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