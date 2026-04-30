Gov’t steps up crackdown on illegal tour guides, lodging ahead of Labor Day

Tourism authorities have stepped up enforcement against illegal tour guiding and unlicensed accommodation ahead of the Labor Day holiday. From January to April 26, the Macao Government Tourism Office conducted 523 inspections, uncovering three suspected illegal tour guide cases and receiving 21 related complaints. Authorities also carried out 102 joint operations with police, inspecting 176 premises and sealing 75 suspected illegal lodging units. Officials said coordinated efforts will continue during the holiday to maintain order in the tourism sector and curb illegal activities.

Like this: Like Loading...