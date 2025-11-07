CCAC uncovers election bribery and illegal campaigning cases

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has uncovered two cases linked to the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections, including one involving a voter allegedly soliciting a bribe in exchange for casting a vote.

During the monitoring of electoral campaign activities, the CCAC discovered that an individual had “solicited money from others publicly by issuing posts and leaving comments on the internet through social media, promising that he would cast a vote according to an indicated preference.”

The suspect later admitted to committing the act, stating that he “hoped to obtain a pecuniary advantage through the aforesaid means.”

The voter allegedly committed the offence of electoral corruption (soliciting bribes) under the Electoral Law of the Legislative Assembly.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

The CCAC noted that “according to the law, anyone who offers, promises, or grants any forms of advantages, personally or through another person, so that a voter casts a vote according to an indicated preference, shall be subject to imprisonment for up to eight years, and anyone who solicits or accepts such advantages shall be subject to imprisonment for up to three years. No suspended sentences shall be granted upon conviction.”

In a separate case, the CCAC found a suspected illegal electoral campaign on election day.

On September 14, an individual allegedly sent promotional materials about a candidate group to multiple messaging groups with more than 100 members, urging them to vote for the group.

According to the CCAC, there was sufficient evidence that “the acts of the individual involved were considered electoral campaign.” The person allegedly violated provisions against campaigning on election day, an offence punishable by up to one year in prison. The case has also been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

