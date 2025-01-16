CE calls on the media to further promote Macau’s success

The Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, called on local media to “utilize further their credibility and influence to promote to the global community the significant achievements of Macau’s successful practice of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and its inherent values of peace, inclusiveness, openness, and sharing,” a press statement from the Government Information Bureau notes.

Sam was speaking at a dinner reception held yesterday evening with representatives of Chinese-language local news outlets.

At the same time, the CE added that he hoped the local media would share the compelling stories concerning China and Macau with the world and “show outsiders that the ‘one country, two systems’ principle is viable and achievable as a framework and can substantially benefit humanity.”

Addressing President Xi Jinping’s recent visit and speeches, Sam noted, “Over the past 25 years, the motherland has remained the most solid support for Macau’s prosperity and stability, consistently providing Macau with the greatest development opportunities.”

For the CE, the media’s work in Macau has been assisting the government in its communication efforts and “is a crucial observer, participant, and communicator of the MSAR’s development,” adding, “They have been attentive to, and followed up on, the various activities and work of the MSAR government.”

On the other hand, the CE also said that “as a bridge between the government and the public,” the media plays a crucial role in “overseeing the administration as well as reflecting public demands, distinguishing right from wrong, cultivating social consensus, and promoting social harmony and stability.”

“Through their accurate and timely reporting, the media reflect public sentiment, making governance more in line with the thoughts and aspirations of the Macau public. This, in turn, fosters better understanding and support among the public regarding the government’s work and promotes healthy interaction between the government and the public.”

The matter of press freedom in Macau was also addressed by Sam, who reaffirmed that it is “fully guaranteed under the MSAR Basic Law and the Press Law,” reaffirming the commitment of the government to adhere to law-based governance, supporting the media in enhancing their professional standards, and innovating in terms of their skills.

The CE also argued that the new government would enhance coordination and communication between departments and the media, providing information and offering more assistance for interviews and reporting.