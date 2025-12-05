CE commits to seizing opportunities at inaugural AIE

The three-day Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) started yesterday, featuring a “dual-city exhibition” model held simultaneously in Macau and Zhuhai. In his speech, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai highlighted the region’s dedication to leveraging opportunities from the Macau-Hengqin linkage and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area development, to boost growth in emerging science and technology sectors. Reports indicate that the expo attracted over 1,280 prominent global companies and more than 2,700 buyers, including professional purchasers and tech leaders from more than 30 countries and regions. The Macau section focused on smart electronics, while the Zhuhai area showcased intelligent machinery.

