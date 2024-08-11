CE Election Committee Elections: Over 70% of votes balloted in the first 5 hours

A total of 70.55% of the voters (4,420) have exercised their duty of voting to elect the representatives that will compose the Chief Executive (CE) Election Committee, official information from the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election noted.

From the total of 6,265 voters registered, the large majority chose the period of late morning and early afternoon to exercise their duty.

Among the different sub-sectors, the “Work” was the one with the higher turnout by 2 p.m., when 81.32% of the sub-sector registered voters had already cast their votes. Coming second in the number of early voters were the representatives of the “Industrial, Commercial, and Finance” sector that by 2 p.m. presented a sectoral turnout of 68.23% of the votes cast.

The seven polling stations made available and dedicated to each sector and sub-sector have opened at 9 a.m. today and will be running until 6 p.m.

