CE Election Committee: Highest turnout ever with participation reaching 88%

A total of 88.12% of the (5,521 voters) have exercised their voting right to elect the representatives that will compose the Chief Executive (CE) Election Committee.

To be confirmed, this preliminary result announced by the president of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election (CAECE), Judge Song Man Lei, will make this year’s elections for the CE Election Committee the most participated ever after the elections of 2019 when a total turnout of 87.20% was achieved.

Song was speaking to the media at a press conference organized at the headquarters of the CAECE to present the preliminary results of the balloting that closed at 6 p.m. today.

She also revealed that, according to data collected at the closing of the polls, the sectors and subsectors that presented higher turnout were the “Labor” (96%), followed by the “Industrial, Commercial, and Financial” (92%), “Education” and “Social Service,” both with 91%, “Professional” (87%), “Cultural” (74%), and “Sports” (73%).

The CAECE president said that the commission was happy with these results, noting, “We managed to have a high level of participation and support from legal entities and voters in different sectors or subsectors for this edition. This symbolizes, at the same time, that the new electoral law for the Chief Executive, that is, the amended law, is being fully implemented.”

She also noted that, for the time being, there is no record of any infractions or wrongdoing concerning this election.