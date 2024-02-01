CE: Hengqin’s development needs to further integrate with economic campaign

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng emphasized in a recent meeting that the ongoing development of the Guangdong Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin needs further integration with Macau’s “1+4” economic diversification campaign.

While he recognized that the zone made remarkable achievements last year in areas such as institutional innovation, industrial synergy, and projects to improve convenience for Macau residents working and living in the zone, he identified certain ongoing challenges hindering further development.

Presiding over the recent Hengqin Management Committee’s 7th meeting, Ho made additional recommendations to improve integration.

Firstly, the development must be faithful to the original intent and ensure that development achievements align with the central authorities’ expectations to ensure strong support for the zone’s development.

He added that the development must make progress while ensuring stability, through establishing better public services and social welfare measures to enhance the convenience of Macau residents within the zone.

Finally, developments must be of a high quality while also achieving diversification in order to meet the first phase of the zone’s developmental goals, scheduled to be achieved this year.

