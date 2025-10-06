CE: Reshuffle among top officials expected to enhance legislative coordination within gov’t

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong as a government-appointed legislator, resulting in a significant reshuffle among top officials aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of legislative coordination within the government.

In a subsequent media interview at the government’s reception celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Chief Executive emphasized that the decision to invite Cheong to join the new Legislative Assembly was a strategic move, carefully considering the overall composition and statutory functions of the Assembly.

He underscored the focus on the future development direction of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR), particularly his government’s commitment to achieving four major visions for a Happy Macau: a Macau governed by the rule of law, a vibrant Macau, a culturally rich Macau, and a prosperous Macau.

He noted that over the past 25 years since Macau’s return to the motherland, the government and the Legislative Assembly have effectively fulfilled their statutory duties while continuously enhancing communication, coordination, and positive interaction, which is expected to significantly contribute to the economic and social development of Macau.

Sam further stated that the seven appointed members bring a diverse range of expertise, representing fields such as administration, law, technology, culture, and education.

Their contributions are expected to advance the moderate diversification of the economy, strengthen public administration, support the development of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and promote growth in the technology sector.

Regarding the appointment of Cheong as a new Legislative Assembly member, the Chief Executive noted that this decision will inevitably lead to adjustments among some principal officials.

Effective October 16, the current Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, will transition to the role of Secretary for Administration and Justice. The position of Secretary for Security will be filled by the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office, Chan Tsz King, while Tong Hio Fong, the president of the Court of Second Instance, will take over as prosecutor general.

Also addressing Wednesday’s National Day reception, the three officials – Wong, Chan, and Tong – expressed their gratitude to Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai for his nomination and to the central government for their appointment. They conveyed their deep honor and recognition of the significant responsibilities that come with their new roles.

Wong, in particular, emphasized that upon taking on the position of Secretary for Administration and Justice, his primary focus would be on organizational restructuring. This includes streamlining frameworks, eliminating unnecessary tiers and procedures, and enhancing administrative efficiency.

According to Wong, he also aims to elevate civil service capabilities by implementing measures to strengthen training programs, improve professional competence and service awareness, foster cross-departmental collaboration, and build cohesive working relationships. Chan and Tong emphasized their separate commitments to implementing innovative policing strategies to safeguard national security and maintain public order, as well as conducting comprehensive research on measures aimed at enhancing judicial efficiency.

