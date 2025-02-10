CE strengthen ties by meeting Heilongjiang officials

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai recently met with Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, to discuss enhancing cooperation between Macau and Heilongjiang. During his visit, Sam attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games, praising its grand scale and showcasing China’s ability to host major international events. He emphasized Macau’s role as a bridge for exchanges with Portuguese-speaking countries. Both officials noted increased interactions since the launch of the Facilitated Individual Travel Scheme, expressing hopes for expanded collaboration in education, tourism, and traditional medicine.

