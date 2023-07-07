CE to visit Guizhou for Pan-Pearl River Delta meeting

The Chief Executive (CE), Ho Iat Seng, is leading a Macau delegation to the city of Guiyang, in Guizhou Province.

The local government delegation will attend the 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta (PPRD) Regional Cooperation Chief Executive Joint Meeting to be held today, the Government Information Bureau announced in a press statement.

While in Guizhou, the CE will attend meetings with all the leaders from the PPRD Region that are attending the Joint Meeting. Also taking part is the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong.

As usual, while the CE is out of Macau, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, will assume his duties, serving as Acting Chief Executive.

The city of Guiyang is located on the east of the Yunnan–Guizhou Plateau, and the north bank of the Nanming River.

Guiyang has a diversified economy, traditionally a center for aluminum production, phosphate mining, and optical instrument manufacturing. Following reforms, the majority of the city’s economic output is in the services sector.

Since 2015, there have been targeted investments in big data and it has quickly emerged as a local innovation hub.

Currently, the city is one of the top 500 science cities in the world by scientific research output, as tracked by the Nature Index. The city is also home to Guizhou University, a national research university that was under Project 211 (a Chinese government endeavor aimed at strengthening about 100 institutions of higher education and key disciplinary areas as a national priority for the 21st century).