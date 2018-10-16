Center continues to fight human trafficking

The Good Shepherd Center’s involvement in anti-trafficking activities began in 2008, a year after the human trafficking law was passed in Macau.

With the financial support of the Social Welfare Bureau and donations from MGM, the center will continue to launch a series of activities this year, aiming to educate the general public on human trafficking.

Sister Juliana Devoy, missionary and director of the Good Shepherd Center, is calling on the government to set up an international community that allows victims of human trafficking to have a recovery period of two to three months.

“We are asking the government to set up something like an international community, […] to have a program that helps them reflect on what has happened to them and how they can think about something for their future,” she said on the sidelines of a press conference held yesterday at MGM Macau.

Since the center started activities, it has accommodated 62 girls trafficked into the SAR.

“We have to do something here. I think the Social Welfare Bureau are coming to realize that we need to try to help and give them [the victims] a different perspective,” Sister Devoy said.

According to her, the center is trying to connect with organizations in mainland China or ministries in a bid to work together, with the hope of stopping human trafficking.

Yesterday, the center held a press conference to raise awareness for the number of victims of labor trafficking, whether it be forced labor or those under illegal recruiters.

She noted that, with MGM, it would invite the International Organization for Migration Hong Kong to hold a conference that targets company executives and raises awareness of labor trafficking.

“Even if we are able to attract employers and heads of companies, they may not be the ones doing any injustice but it’s good for everybody to [know] what that is all about,” Sister Devoy said.

“Many [local employers] get [employees] from mainland China to help with construction and engineering. Many of them have been treated very badly but they will never complain. […] If they go to the police, how do they know the police is going to protect them? [They will be] vulnerable to some kind retaliation. It’s more difficult,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China, noted that the biggest challenge is how to break the stigma and encourage victims to come forward and share their stories.

“At this point in time, we’re still struggling to get these people to come forward. The great challenge is even if we support them and people don’t want to take our support, and even with the support of agencies, it’s [difficult],” he told the press.

“People need to understand that they can be safe, they have rights and they have the ability to move forward. This is a sociological issue. We have many programs, we try to help as many people as we can,” he added.

