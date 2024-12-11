Chamber raises concerns over cybersecurity bill draft

The Portugal China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCILC) has expressed concerns over the government’s cybersecurity bill draft, noting that provisions could unfairly restrict technology suppliers based on their country of origin.

According to a letter sent by the Portugal China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCILC) to its members, and obtained by the Times, the chamber has warned that as the bill seeks to enhance cybersecurity across Macau, it potentially will impact around 4,000 companies by extending coverage, imposing reporting obligations and establishing fines.

The government has initiated a public consultation on a draft legislative authorization law aimed at implementing the new Cybersecurity Legal Framework, which aligns with the European Union’s Network and Information Security Directive 2 (NIS2).

According to the letter, Article 18 allows for security assessments influenced by manufacturers’ nationalities, which could lead to discrimination against foreign companies.

This approach risks distorting competition and limiting supplier diversity, ultimately hindering innovation and increasing costs for businesses, the association warned.

The CCILC has argued such non-technical criteria do not enhance cybersecurity but instead create barriers to foreign investment and participation in the market.

Companies from regions outside Europe may find themselves at a disadvantage, facing exclusion without a clear technical basis.

To address these issues, the CCILC has invited members to engage in the public consultation, which runs until tomorrow.

Moreover, the CCILC has recommended removing non-technical criteria from security assessments, focusing solely on technical evidence and international standards.

Additionally, it has advocated for evaluating the economic impacts of supplier restrictions.