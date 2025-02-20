Corporate Bits

Chefs from Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and Macau unite for exclusive culinary collaboration

Chef Paul Lau of the two Michelin-starred Tin Lung Heen in The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, and Chef Jackie Ho of the one Michelin-starred Lai Heen in The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, is set to present their first collaborative event, “Elevated Epicurean Journey”.

Taking place on March 7 and 28, this exclusive dining experience will feature two meticulously curated four-hand menus at the highest Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

With over 40 years of experience, the chefs share a common mentorship and global expertise. Their collaboration showcases a six-course lunch menu focused on exquisite dim sum and seafood, and a nine-course dinner menu highlighting their refined Cantonese artistry. Signature dishes include steamed crabmeat with egg white dumpling, baked lobster puff, and poached fish maw in goose sauce.

