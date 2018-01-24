Cheung Lup Kwan wants a break from the media

The government recently decided to reclaim a part of a land plot on one side of the Pousada Marina Infante Hotel, amounting to approximately 38,000 square meters, in order to build public houses.

The government will still leave nearly 60,000 square meters of land to the International Marina Cluba (Macau) – Entertainment & Investment Co. Ltd for development, including building a yacht ferry terminal. The company has been developing these lands for several years.

The Vice-president and General Manager of the company, Cheung Lup Kwan, who is also a lawmaker, was recently asked why his company was unable to complete the development process after so many years have passed.

In reply, Cheung said “regarding those girls who are unable to be married being in their 30’s, I cannot tell [you] why they are unable to get married.”

When asked if he is afraid of being unable to complete the development of the land before its concession ends, Cheung said he hoped the media could give him some space in order to finish the process.

“I [request] you journalists not to rush [me], nor to say that the government is this or that,” he said, because it causes trouble. “[If you don’t rush me], then it [the government] will naturally give me an opportunity for a break [from developing this project]. If you are this noisy for a whole day, how can I have a rest?” complained Cheung.

“I hope that you all understand that, in this society, everybody has a different identity. Maybe you, as a journalist, think that what a businessman is doing seems to be crossing the line. When it comes to that moment, you can say whatever [you want because] I have always been a legal businessman. I have been doing business in Macau for a long time. When did you hear about me doing bad things to society?” JZ

Share this: Tweet





