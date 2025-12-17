Chief Executive reports to Xi Jinping on regional progress

President Xi Jinping received Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai yesterday as part of Sam’s official mission to Beijing to present a year-end report on Macau’s development and government work.

During the meeting, Xi praised Sam for leading the Macau government with “decisive action and pragmatic policies” over the past year.

He noted Sam’s successful oversight of the eight Legislative Assembly elections, reforms in public administration, and active participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau (GCS), Xi said that Sam and the local government have firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security, and development interests, earning recognition from central authorities.

He added that Macau’s long-term prosperity and stability depend on strict adherence to the principles of ‘One country, two systems’ and ‘Macau governed by its people’ with a high degree of autonomy.

“He [Xi] stressed that the Macau SAR Government should proactively implement the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, uphold and strengthen the primacy of executive power, steadily promote appropriate economic diversification, continuously improve governance efficiency, and better integrate with and serve the national development context,” the statement read.

