Chief Executive to deliver 2026 Policy Address Nov. 18

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai will deliver the 2026 Policy Address on Nov. 18 at the Legislative Assembly, with the session scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Following the address, a press conference will be held at the Government Headquarters at 5:30 p.m., during which he will respond to questions from the media.

The next day, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m., he will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly to explain the Government’s policy program and answer questions from lawmakers.

The public can follow the Policy Address, the press conference, and the subsequent question-and-answer session through live broadcasts on TDM’s television channels and radio.

Online viewing options are also available via the MSAR Government Portal; the Chief Executive’s Office and Legislative Assembly websites; the Government Information Bureau website; and the dedicated Policy Address webpage.

Debates on the Government’s policy guidelines will be held in the Legislative Assembly over the following weeks, covering the Administration and Justice sector (Nov. 21), Economy and Finance (Nov. 24), Security (Nov. 26), Social and Cultural Affairs (Nov. 28), and Transport and Public Works (Dec. 1).

