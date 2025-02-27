Chief firefighter allegedly falsified attendance records

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) has uncovered a case involving a chief of an operational post at the Fire Services Bureau (CB) who allegedly falsified attendance records to conceal his absence during working hours.

Following a report received in 2024, the CCAC launched an investigation and found that between December 2023 and May 2024, the chief in question left Macau twice during his scheduled work hours or supplementary shifts.

Additionally, he was absent from his operational post on three separate occasions but later returned to clock out over an hour after his actual departure.

To cover up his absences, the chief falsely recorded that he was on duty during these instances. Based on these findings, he is suspected of committing the crime of forgery by a public servant, as stipulated in the Penal Code.

The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for further legal action and reported to the CB for internal handling.

In response, the bureau emphasized that all public servants must adhere to the law, particularly law enforcement personnel, who should uphold strict discipline and integrity in their duties.

Last year, the anti-corruption watchdog has exposed two customs officers suspected of exaggerating their illnesses to obtain prolonged sick leave.

One officer was granted over 1,400 days of sick leave, receiving more than MOP1.7 million in wages, while the other accumulated over 900 days, collecting over MOP1.3 million.

Despite their extended absences, they continued to receive full salaries.