Children’s art festival to feature over 45 activities

The 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival this July will feature over 45 activities spanning more than 1,000 sessions, promising to be a “vibrant summer celebration of the arts.”

The festival organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau will feature a vibrant lineup of performing arts, exhibitions, workshops and more – all aimed at encouraging children, youth and families to explore the arts.

“The Macau SAR Government always attaches great importance to [] local artistic education and promotion, offering a rich variety of artistic activities for families, and creating a favorable environment for children and youth to learn about various arts,” said Cultural Affairs Bureau director Deland Leong.

The festival has three key objectives: “provide high-quality, engaging performances and activities to develop children’s aesthetic sensibilities and creativity; facilitate cultural exchanges by introducing international children’s arts programs and supporting local artistic development; and offer enriching, family-friendly experiences that integrate Macau’s culture and tourism.”

Notable performances include the Broadway musical “Annie,” a Chinese children’s drama “Lu Duan” by the Palace Museum, and Spanish/Argentinian theater productions. Additionally, an interactive “Fantasy World of Pompidou Art” exhibition from the Pompidou Center in Paris will be featured, along with two overnight creative experience camps.

Beyond the stage, the festival will also engage young attendees through hands-on experiences. The immersive “Fantasy World of Pompidou Art” exhibition from the renowned Pompidou Center in Paris will spark creativity, while overnight “art camp” programs will let children explore multimedia workshops.

A robust film program, featuring both classic and contemporary titles, will take families on cinematic journeys. And on select weekends, a pop-up children’s bookstore and a lively August “Children’s Fun Day” art carnival will round out the festival.

“The 1st Macao International Children’s Arts Festival will present a splendid artistic feast for children and youth in summer, thus creating an artistic journey for parents and children, and building a more harmonious, pleasant and sustainable society in Macau,” added the director. Howard Tong