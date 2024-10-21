Children’s Arts Festival greets 210,000 participants

Held for the first time in July and August, the Macao International Children’s Arts Festival saw 210,000 participants, Ieng Weng Fat, a member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, told a press briefing after a committee meeting.

Ieng noted this figure is, for the time being, an estimate; one of the festival’s programs, the Fantastic Art World from Centre Pompidou, is still ongoing, running until Oct. 27.

From the total estimated number of participants, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said 100,000 were involved merely through the festival’s outdoor, large-scale events.

IC also noted this first Children’s Arts Festival was very well received by both locals and visitors, with the bureau noting there had been over 1,000 local social media posts about it, as well as another 800 from outside Macau.

Ieng added that in the discussion during yesterday’s meeting, members discussed how to improve next year’s event, with the committee hearing several ideas related to festival themes and other aspects.

The committee members’ opinions converged and this year’s festival was considered a success. The committee believes this initiative should continue for years to come. RM