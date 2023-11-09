China, Lusophone festival to screen 20 films

The “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” will run from Nov. 10 to 24, screening over 20 Chinese and Portuguese films at Cinematheque-Passion.

Themed “Dresses Galore in Films,” the opening film, “Good Autumn, Mommy,” led by Golden Horse Best Actress winner Shu Qi will kick off the film festival.

This film, focusing on the female protagonist’s life, explores the value of family and individuals. It won the Golden Goblet Outstanding Artistic Achievement at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The closing film “Miúcha: The Voice of Bossa Nova” examines the life of the Brazilian diva to the accompaniment of melodious and light-hearted bossa nova music. The film festival has four sections, according to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

In the “Dresses Galore in Films” section, six classic Chinese and Portuguese films in terms of costume design will be screened, including “The Phantom Lover” and “4 Faces of Eve” involving renowned art directors Chang Suk Ping and Man Lim-chung.

The “Premiere of Chinese and Lusophone Films” section will introduce the audience to films from rising directors from China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while the “Screening of Films about Macao” section will screen local films to showcase their strengths.

Moreover, this year, the “Outdoor Screening” section will be held in the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, where six animations will be screened.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong art director and costume designer Man Lim-chung will share with the audience his creative experiences and insights at the Hong Kong Film Arts and Costume Design Sharing Session as part of the festival’s outreach activities. Staff Reporter