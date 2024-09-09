Sands China partners with Agoda to promote global tourism

Sands China has formed a strategic partnership with digital travel company Agoda to promote tourism in Macau, the companies announced.

The collaboration aims to attract international visitors to Macau and stimulate the city’s tourism economy by driving increased visitation.

The agreement will see Sands China and Agoda launch multiple marketing campaigns through Agoda’s platforms, starting in the fourth quarter. “We are thrilled to cement this meaningful agreement with Agoda,” said Kris Kaminsky, senior vice president of hotel operations at Sands China. “As visionary companies in our respective industries, we believe that we can make a positive impact on Macau’s tourism economy. This is further demonstration of Sands China’s commitment to supporting the various tourism+ initiatives and increasing diversification of visitor source markets.”

Agoda will leverage its extensive Asian resources to attract more international visitors to Macau. The companies will also coordinate co-marketing efforts to raise awareness of Sands China’s properties. The plan is to create customized travel products and experiences aimed at attracting high-value overseas guests.

Additionally, Agoda will debut a new function allowing flight bookings directly to Sands China locations. “We are excited to provide visitors with the opportunity to experience Macau’s unique attractions and see the world for less,” said Andrew Smith, Agoda’s senior vice president of supply.

The partnership supports Sands China’s efforts to raise Macau’s status to an international audience, aligning with the Macao Government Tourism Office’s (MGTO) ‘Experience Macao Limited Edition’ International Promotional Campaign. The companies intend to leverage their resources for the mutual benefit and comprehensive growth of Macau’s tourism industry. Together, they will explore business opportunities across multiple areas through the partnership.

Sands China runs five integrated resorts in Macau, including The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao. Agoda is a digital travel platform assisting users in booking over 4.5 million global hotel and holiday listings. Victoria Chan