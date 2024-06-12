China successfully defends Macau Dragon Boat Race titles

After several intense rounds of competition, China’s Nanhai Jiujiang team emerged victorious in both the Open and Women’s categories of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). In the Open final, Nanhai Jiujiang edged out the Thailand National Team and Macau Selection Team. In the Women’s final, Nanhai Jiujiang held off a challenge from Indonesia’s Rowing and Canoeing Association to claim the title. The Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) was won by Liaocheng University, followed by Nanyang Technological University of Singapore and Kasetsart University of Thailand.

Related