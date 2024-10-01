China welcomes Portuguese travelers with new visa-free policy

Starting October 15, 2024, citizens of Portugal will be able to travel to China without a visa, a significant move aimed at strengthening ties and boosting tourism. This new policy, announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, also applies to nationals from Greece, Cyprus, and Slovenia, allowing them visa-free access until December 31, 2025.

The announcement came during a press conference held by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

He stated that travelers from these four nations can stay in China for up to 15 days for purposes including business, tourism, family visits, or transit. This decision marks a notable expansion of China’s visa-free measures as the country seeks to revitalize its long-haul tourism sector, which has experienced periods of struggle since the pandemic.

Portugal’s inclusion in this visa-waiver scheme has been met with relief in Lisbon. Earlier this year, concerns arose when Portugal was omitted from previous lists of countries eligible for visa exemptions. The Portuguese ambassador to Beijing expressed confusion over this oversight, hinting that it might have been influenced by Portugal’s ban on Huawei’s 5G technology.

China has gradually broadened its visa-free policies since late 2022, initially granting access to several European nations including France and Germany. The latest additions reflect China’s ongoing efforts to enhance international relations and promote economic recovery through increased travel.

As part of the new policy framework, Lin urged other nations to reciprocate by easing visa requirements for Chinese citizens, fostering a more interconnected global community.

With this development, Portugal joins a growing list of countries benefiting from China’s expanded travel initiatives. Nadia Shaw