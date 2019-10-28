China’s Ambassador to Portugal visits Monte do Pasto

China’s ambassador to Portugal, Cai Run, has visited Portuguese agribusiness Monte do Pasto.

Cai led a delegation that included the embassy’s economic and social adviser, Xu Weili. His visit aimed to learn more about the activities of the company that was recently acquired by the Macau investment and services company CESL Asia.

Monte do Pasto will play an important role in CESL Asia Group’s Focus Platform, aiming to become the future operational base for food and green energy business between Portugal, Macau, China, and the Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa.

During the visit, the Chinese ambassador had the opportunity to learn about with raising cattle outdoors as well as learning more about the sustainability and welfare practices that make this company a reference in the sector and a leader in Iberian outdoor cattle farming.

Monte do Pasto’s president Clara Moura Guedes said, “by integrating CESL Asia group, Monte do Pasto can explore new expansion opportunities and reinforce its bet in obtaining international recognition to boost existing productions, launch new sustainable agricultural and livestock activities and enhance the entire Alentejo region and the Portuguese economy.”

At this time, the property is mainly used as a free-range cattle pasture, but the company has highlighted on previous occasions that it can be developed through additional agricultural activities. RM