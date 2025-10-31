China’s export blueprint for digital creators: from local roots to global reach

Leading digital creators in China are leveraging multi-channel networks, or MCNs, to successfully export Chinese-made content to the global stage and gain international acclaim.

At a CreatorWeek Macao 2025 panel earlier this week, experts within the digital space detailed how the “China Go Global” vision is reshaping content creation and distribution by harnessing social media platforms such as YouTube, YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and others.

Dual categories driving global success

Jack Jin, co-founder and CEO of Ocean Media Group, outlined two main types of content fueling Chinese creators’ international success.

“There are two types of content that can become popular globally. The first type is like the Olympics, where everyone starts from the same starting line,” Jin said. “If you do better, like Chinese athletes excelling in table tennis or badminton, you will stand out.”

He then highlighted a second category of content that draws deeply on Chinese and broader Asian culture. He pointed to a niche channel called Princess’s Daily Life, which blends minimalist cooking with ASMR – Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, a calming sensation often described as a gentle wave or pins-and-needles feeling that begins on the scalp and spreads down the body, promoting relaxation.

As Jin put it, the content captures “the common emotions of the general public – office workers or most of our users and viewers.”

He described the channel’s videos as “unique content that doesn’t exist anywhere else, reflecting cultural or habitual elements unique to Chinese or the broader Asian cultural sphere, including mainland China, Korea, and Japan.”

Despite its modest start, Princess’s Daily Life has amassed an impressive 4.5 billion exposures, 900 million views, and 51 million likes.

“We grew this channel from scratch to one million subscribers,” Jin said.

The channel is known for its rapid-fire, 60-second videos tailored for quick viewing and focuses on subtle, niche ‘decompression’ content that offers a kind of “dual healing” and resonates with viewers “through everyday, relatable moments.”

“It [Princess’s Daily Life] is about how to find a little joy in a dull and monotonous life. The channel uses cute homemade lunches to express a lighthearted understanding of life.”

The case study of Grandpa Amu: storytelling in traditional craft

The discussion then turned to Michael Wong, chief marketing officer at Xiaowu Bros, who highlighted the success of Grandpa Amu, a content creator embodying traditional Chinese craftsmanship through longer-form video content.

Amu’s channel features slow-paced, detailed videos promoting woodworking culture, sharply contrasting with the fast-paced content typically favored in China.

Highlighting how Bilibili and YouTube’s platform design and algorithms support long-form, process-oriented content, Wong stressed how YouTube enables creators to reach audiences overseas.

“Grandpa Amu’s team realized that the creator’s authenticity – the real self – was the most valuable content,” Wong said.

He added, “Sometimes creators may be tempted to stage or invent personas, but the real self resonates better. Fans appreciate watching the entire making process, the hand-drawing of plans, and the traditional tools used – elements that might be unimaginable to overseas viewers.”

“Grandpa Amu is a great example. He is passing down traditional woodworking craft. The channel’s success, in my observation, comes from using YouTube to share crafts that require viewers to slow down and appreciate the process rather than just the final product,” Wong added.

He noted that fans are often more interested in the making process than in finished products. The hand-drawn blueprints and traditional tools fascinate overseas audiences who find such manual techniques unfamiliar.

“This kind of content resonates abroad with audiences who enjoy experiencing the crafting process. Of course, there was exploration combining rural life, food, and Chinese martial arts, but these themes were initially less focused,” Wong said.

Rapid growth through cross-cultural short videos

Shifting to shorter-form content, Wong shared the story of Mengmeng and Wutong, a short-video creator duo who gained 28 million YouTube subscribers in just one year by blending humor and cosplay themes through “mini-dramas.”

Initially targeting a Chinese-speaking audience, their channel quickly attracted followers in Southeast Asia and the U.S. thanks to its minimal reliance on language. Their content, as explained by Wong, evolved with regional adaptations catering to Indian and American viewers.

“The key in short video operations is speed and efficiency […] the short-video environment is extremely fast-paced; the algorithm pushes content quickly if it is high quality.

Mengmeng and Wutong’s team is very diligent, analyzing data daily and adjusting content based on viewer region and engagement trends. This attentiveness and hard work have been crucial to the channel’s success,” said Wong.

Sandy Chen, head of YouTube Partnership, Greater China, and moderator of the session, commented on this, stating, “It’s refreshing that YouTube is more than a distribution channel –it’s a platform to find one’s voice, build communities, and establish a personal brand.”

