Chinese civil servants call for 3.3% pay raise

Leaders of the Macao Chinese Civil Servants Association told local media that civil servants ought to see 3.3% pay raise this year amid rising costs of living.

Macau civil servants’ salary is calculated by points that depend on their career levels. Each salary point equate to MOP91 at current level.

Cheong Kuok In, president of the association, cited inflation as the reason for the pay increment demand. He added that civil servants experienced frozen salary level in the past three years amid drop in public income.

However, he said, inflation has exerted growing pressure on civil servants. Despite this, local civil servants have tirelessly served the city in the past three years against diseases and hiatus.

He admitted that the government had repeatedly praised local civil servants for the services, “but those were only verbal compliments.”

In the past three years, a significant portion of the local workforce have not only faced frozen pay, but some of them have also received pay cuts or even lost their jobs due to a deteriorating economy.

In an earlier statement, lawmaker Lei Chan U said that despite a recovering economy, the salary levels of the local workforce have not matched. Starting salary levels have not seen a recovery, Lei added.