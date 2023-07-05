Chinese livestreamers: Macau’s big opportunities in small details

Macau should preserve the small details and elements as it brands itself, Chinese livestreamers and broadcasters said yesterday at the World Cities Branding Conference.

It was the second day of the conference.

Li Rui, well-known TV host and veteran planner in culture and tourism in China, said discussions on branding have involved too much, too big. He then discussed the topic using Hunan Province, where he has been residing, as an example.

He said that as the province was trying to define itself, it focused on food and gastronomy. After that, people started to visit Hunan.

The TV host added that after spending several days in Macau, he had discovered that the “small things” in Macau’s culture and tourism have been stifled by major investments.

“It is good that the small things have not disappeared,” he said.

He also said that during his previous trips to Macau, he could see small flowers and people playing music in front of tourist attractions, which he found charming.

As Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO), was also at the event, his advice to Macau was that the MGTO could direct the major investments to support these small things.

Echoing Li’s comments was Ding Junjie, director of the National Institute of Advertising.

“The small side of Macau was the basis for the big side of it,” he said.

For example, he said, iconic people such as the conference participants – many of them mainland officials or showbiz stars – were seated around small tables for meals, where big ideas and projects were discussed.

Zhao Pu, director of China Arts and Crafts Center and founder of the Chinese Craftsman Conference, said handicrafts speak to the heart, so they should be considered the vehicle for branding.

He said good stories are around, but it can be difficult to convey these stories and leave an imprint on people’s minds.

Zhang Xiaolong, actor, Chinese etiquette expert and promotional ambassador of China Domestic Tourism, found Macau attractive “from big to small.”

He said mainland youths are thrilled with traditional aesthetics now, so he suggested Macau consider highlighting that.

During an earlier session, Ouyang Changlin, chairman of the Professional Committee of Livestreaming, China Television Artists Association and former director of Hunan Broadcasting System, suggested Macau be proactive in rebranding itself.

He proposed that Macau use communications and channels to transform audiences and consumers into tourists.

Macau should also use branding and communication strategies to convince tourists and consumers to return or even to become frequent customers.

These transformations, however, rely heavily on the internal momentum and core competitiveness of a city.

He suggested Macau develop its charm using both local and external elements, adding that if tourists do not feel refreshed every time they visit, trips to Macau will not appear worthwhile to them.

Macau should discard its over reliance on the gambling industry and utilize the industry to develop entertainment, fashion, MICE and gastronomy. Then, Macau will have at least five critical industries.

Based on this, Ouyang further suggested Macau develop intellectual property, healthcare, artificial intelligence and pop culture with Chinese characteristics.

“As such, Macau will have nine major industries,” he said.

He also suggested local brands work toward developing novelty, quality, momentum, healthcare, aesthetics and wisdom, to support the nine recommended major industries.

He called on Macau to develop its media industry. Programs should be broadcast in a multitude of languages to attract different audiences.