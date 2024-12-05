Christmas decorations cost MOP16.6 million

Christmas decorations adorning some of Macau’s most iconic locations cost MOP16.6 million this year, according to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

The decorations are spread across 88 sites, with 60 located on the Peninsula and the remaining 28 across Taipa and Coloane.

Notable sites featuring elaborate displays include Senado Square, Largo da Sé, Praça da Amizade, Largo Eduardo Marques (Coloane), the IAM building and the Ruins of St Paul’s.

Traditional nativity scenes have also been set up at Largo da Sé, Praça da Amizade, Largo Eduardo Marques (Coloane) and the IAM building.

IAM noted that, in addition to the traditional Christmas decorations, some locations have also been specially decorated to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region, which is celebrated Dec. 20.

These include the “light tunnel” at Senado Square and several illuminated installations at the main border checkpoints.

The decorations will remain in place until mid-January. After this, some will be removed, while others will be structurally repurposed for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations at the end of January.