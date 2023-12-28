Christmas holiday arrivals exceed pre-pandemic levels

During the handover day, winter solstice and Christmas holidays, visitor arrivals in Macau reached 679,584.

Provisional data shows that over 456,000 visitors traveled to Macau from December 23 to December 26, an average of 114,000 per day. The figure represents a 1.3% increase compared to the same period in 2019, signaling a robust recovery in tourism, according to the Macao Government Tourism Office.

According to preliminary figures, the average occupancy rate of hotel establishments between December 23 to December 26 reached 90.8%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points when compared to the November average of 88.1%.

From December 20 to December 26, the majority of the arrivals were from the Border Gate and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Macao Bridge, totaling 225,414 and 202,432 respectively.

With an array of large-scale activities planned for December, the tourism bureau is confident in drawing more tourists to the region.

The bureau will continue to collaborate with other public services, tour operators, companies and associations to enhance tourism offerings and elevate service quality in anticipation of Lunar New Year celebrations in February. Staff Reporter