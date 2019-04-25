Chui and Leong attend second Belt and Road Forum

Chief Executive Chui Sai On and Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong, are attending the second “International Belt and Road” Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from today to Saturday, a government official said.

This year’s Forum is based on the theme “Belt and Road Cooperation: Shaping the Brighter Shared Future,” with the main focus of boosting qualitative development to achieve that Chinese initiative.

The Forum will include 12 themed debates to promote pragmatic cooperation, with President Xi Jinping addressing the opening ceremony.

For the first time, the Forum includes a session for entrepreneurs, creating a platform for cooperation in the business sector.

At the invitation of the organization, the Macau government will lead a delegation with representatives from the business and industrial sectors, who will take part in various debates. Chui and Leong will speak at some events. MDT/Macauhub

