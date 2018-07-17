Chui Sai On says Inner Harbor floods show improvements needed

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, yesterday directed government departments to step up their efforts in addressing flooding issues, particularly regarding easing the effects of unstable weather conditions during the tropical cyclone season.

During a cross-departmental meeting to review anti-flooding measures, Chui said the flooding over the weekend at the Inner Harbor district, caused by heavy rain, had “highlighted the need to enhance flood control and prevention measures.” According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, Chui “called for closer cross-departmental effort to realize the Government’s medium- and long-term plan regarding flood control and prevention.”

The CE added that the government would enact all measures in the interim period, before the completion of its long-term flood control measures, in order to relieve flooding issues experienced by people and businesses in the Inner Harbor area.

During yesterday’s meeting, a number of government departments reported on measures taken to address the flooding. The meeting also received a report on progress regarding the overall planning of the government’s flood control and prevention measures. Chui reportedly paid particular attention to issues concerning the operation of the existing pipe network, and pumping facilities. Close attention was also paid to the construction of additional pumping facilities and rainwater storage facilities in the Inner Harbor area, the coordination and effectiveness of proposed reinforced concrete walls alongside the Inner Harbor, and the construction of a cross-boundary flood control system.

To ease flooding issues in the Inner Harbor, the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau pledged to enhance the drainage pipe network in the area and optimize all of its monitoring equipment which do not always provide accurate information during weekends.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and other responsible departments said they would strive to install further monitoring equipment in waters away from the shore, in order to receive, in a timely manner, any data indicating a water level rise.

Chui Sai On pointed out the need to promote a greater range of ways by which the public can gain access to “real-time tidal information”, a service launched by the Marine and Water Bureau and the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau.

