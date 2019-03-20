Chui Sai On studying anti-graft report

Chief Executive Chui Sai On is studying the relevant proposals of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) report on alleged employment recommendations made to Ho Chio Meng, to improve the accountability system for government officials.

On Monday, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) found that Macau’s incumbent Secretary for Administration and Justice and her predecessor did not violate the law in recommending their relatives to the Office of the Prosecutor General, which at the time was headed by Ho Chio Meng.

In December 2016, while standing trial at the Court of Final Appeal accused of corruption, former Prosecutor General Ho Chio Meng alleged that his Office had hired personnel based on the recommendations of Macau’s incumbent Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, as well as her predecessor, Florinda Chan.

Chui said that he had already received and read the CCAC investigation report.

“The CCAC submitted some suggestions to me for improvements to the accountability system for officials,” said Chui.

The Chief Executive thinks that everyone is aware the previous secretary and the current secretary did not violate the law.

Chui also noted that the CCAC gave him some suggestions about amending the laws.

“As the Chief Executive, I certainly hope that my colleagues will abide by the law and have higher requirements and standards for themselves,” said Chui.

Chui stressed that since the establishment of the Macau SAR, the government has been continuously improving its code for principal officials and the recruitment system for civil servants. LV

