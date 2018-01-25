Chui Sai On says Macau respects freedom of press

Chief Executive Chui Sai On said that the Macau SAR government highly respects the freedom of press and the freedom of publication. Chui made these comments during a lunch with 70 members of Macau’s Chinese press earlier this week.

In addition, Chui said that the SAR government will continue to support the work and training of Macau’s media, and will strengthen the relationships between the government, media and the public.

The Chief Executive also praised the media for their long-serving dedication to their country and to Macau, for their stance in serving the public, for their efforts and contributions toward maintaining social harmony and, finally, for the great progress behind the implementation of the ‘One Country Two Systems’ policy.

Yesterday, Chui Sai On reiterated his pledge to uphold freedom of expression and freedom of the press during a lunch meeting with editors of English and Portuguese media. In a nuanced approach, the chief executive said, “Portuguese and English media add to the tradition of multiculturalism in Macau.”

