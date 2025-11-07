CNY fireworks to move entirely to Taipa

The launching of fireworks and burning of firecrackers during the Chinese New Year (CNY) will be restricted to Taipa Island, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced, as the bidding process for fireworks sales stalls begins.

Starting next year, the popular activity will only be held on Taipa’s former Ocean World land, the IAM announced, noting that it is incompatible with the new sports facilities located in the southern coastal area of Macau near the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge.

Stalls will operate from February 16 to 21, 2026. To accommodate the change to a single location, the IAM said it will add two more sales locations, bringing the total to six.

Concurrently, the IAM is also launching the tender for the setup of 10 temporary stalls selling windmills, incense, and joss paper in front of the A-Ma Temple during the Chinese New Year period.

These will operate from February 16 to February 23 (the seventh day of Lunar New Year).

As the Times observed on site, the new sports grounds, part of the facilities that will give way to the second phase of the Green Coastal Promenade to be established between the Science Center and the Macau Tower, are nearly complete and will soon be inaugurated.

The Times has reached out to IAM to obtain an update on the project, but after over a week, it has not yet received a response from the bureau on the matter.

Like this: Like Loading...