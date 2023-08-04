Hong Kong and Macau is preparing for the much-anticipated Local Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, a global initiative organized by sustainably crafted premium rum brand Flor de Caña, where 10 talented mixologists will compete to create the most spectacular sustainable cocktail and win the coveted title of “Hong Kong and Macau’s Most Sustainable Bartender”.

The Local Final is going to take place at Daily Tot on 5th September, 2023. The evaluation criteria included: history and inspiration behind the cocktail, the use of sustainable ingredients and techniques and the level of creativity, in addition to its flavor and appearance.

The winning mixologists from each country will qualify to participate in the Asia Pacific Regional Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge that will take place in November 2023 in Vietnam. Furthermore, the winners of the regional final will then go on to the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge that will take place in exotic tropical Nicaragua in 2024.