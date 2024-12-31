Collection of road tax from Jan. 1

The Traffic Affairs Bureau (DSAT) announces that the collection period for the 2025 road tax will run from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2025. Vehicle owners can conveniently make payments through various platforms, including the “Macao One Account” app and designated kiosks. DSAT encourages online payments, which allow users to manage multiple vehicles simultaneously. To avoid late fees, owners must settle any outstanding traffic fines before paying the tax. Those wishing to cancel vehicle registrations should do so promptly to prevent issues. Further details can be found on DSAT’s official website.

