Columnist says real estate developers may support independence

Son Pou columnist Lei Kwok Keong declared that the central government should target real estate developers in light of the “independence” issue in Macau.

In his recent column written for Son Pou, Lei argued that Macau independence has no future, and that support for the idea possibly lay within the real estate industry rather than within other groups.

“If, on the streets of Macau, any […] man shouts for Macau independence, [I] believe that [person] will be regarded as a fool. […] In terms of economics, politics, geography and humanity, there are no conditions [for Macau independence] and it is destined to fail,” Lei writes.

“If [China] prohibits mainland tourists from going to Macau in order to gamble and laundering money, Macau will go bankrupt within one year, according to [the] Macau government’s spendthrift habits,” Lei column reads.

“Look at the ‘opposition’ people who could be labeled as pro-independence. How can they subvert the power when their most powerful weapons are one pen and one mouth?” Lei questions.

“On the contrary, look at those real estate developers who made a fortune through accumulating lands unscrupulously. They are the ones who have the most conditions and are most likely to rebel. If the central government wants to prevent independence threats, then the target should be [the real estate developers]. After all, history has proved, countless times, that father and son can [be on two sides of a war] any time when facing power and money, not to mention grandfather and son,” Lei wrote. JZ

