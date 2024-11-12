Commercial property rebounds amid rate cuts

The climate for commercial and industrial properties has significantly improved in recent months, according to realtor Centaline.

Last month, commercial and industrial shop transactions rose significantly, with many corporate users taking up low-priced properties, with shop spaces performing most prominently.

Centaline estimated that there was around 40 transactions in October, representing a significant increase of around 186% over the same period last year.

The rebound came after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut and the Central Government’s initiatives to revitalize the market.

The start of the interest rate reduction cycle has effectively lowered the threshold for entry into the market, coupled with the fact that the prices of industrial and commercial properties have fallen back to attractive levels.

“The number of industrial and commercial shop visits has increased significantly in recent months, and some people who did not plan to enter the market in the past have also begun to pay attention to the market,” Centaline reported.

The rental yield for commercial shops is currently between 3.3% and 3.8%, reflecting a robust leasing market.

In October alone, six transactions were recorded with monthly rents exceeding MOP100,000, primarily along Praia Grande and the street along Ruins of St. Paul.

This heightened demand has led to some properties being quickly leased by multiple tenants and brands, with final rental prices often surpassing landlords’ expectations.

However, Centaline observed that, as transaction volumes increase, landlords are finding themselves with diminished negotiating power.