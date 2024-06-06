Community advisor calls for better maintenance and conditions of public car parks

Central District Community Advisory Board member António Monteiro wants more attention paid to the conditions and maintenance of public parking lots, he said in a speech delivered yesterday to the Advisory Board meeting.

Monteiro expressed concerns over the lacking attention towards, and maintenance of, some parking lots in Macau, giving the example of one located at Rua de Malaca.

“Some accesses to the parking lots are often blocked and have buckets placed in the middle of the staircases,” he noted, displaying photographic proof, and adding that such issues tend to occur more during rainy days – but not always.

He suggested the concessionaires of the parking lots and the owners – ultimately, the Macau SAR –better supervise the conditions of the lots’ access points, as these are used daily and are particularly important in the event of emergency evacuations.

He noted that misplaced objects on the lots’ staircases also create the potential for accidents.

Monteiro also suggested that the parking lot concessionaires improve ventilation in the staircases, as well as the lifts. With no ventilation, the air in the staircases is almost unbreathable, particularly on very hot summer days. RM