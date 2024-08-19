Community advisor: Public pool rules need improvements

The Central District Community Advisory Board member, António Monteiro, wants the government to rethink its approach to the rules of public swimming pools to make these venues more user as well as family-friendly.

In a speech delivered at the latest Central District Community Advisory Board meeting, Monteiro noted that “considering the summer bathing seasons in Macau, and the incentive to create healthy habits among the population, as well as the demand for swimming pools by families and their children, it is suggested to consider adjustments to the swimming pool regulations and instruction due to their staff members.”

Monteiro said that since the transfer of management of these facilities from the former Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau, the current Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), to the Sports Bureau (ID), “public opinion has revealed the existence of exaggerated and quite demanding rules in the ‘General Regulations for Use’ of the ‘ID Swimming Pools’.”

The community advisor noted that since these facilities are often sought after by families with children, there is a need to strike a balance between their interests and the pool rules.

Monteiro said the ID sees the pools as “pure sports facilities.” However, they are often seen as leisure venues and not sports venues.

One of the issues deserving urgent amendment is related to ticket purchasing rules.

“In the mentioned regulation it is stated that ‘Each person can only buy one ticket, which can only be used once’,” Monteiro said, explaining that such a rule is not always acceptable.

It can create awkward situations if a user, for example, “needs to exit the venue to pay the parking meters (usually every two hours) or if someone wants to go out to eat or for other personal reasons.

Monteiro said the use of a “bracelet” or a “daily stamp” next to the ticket can be an option to prove the person has acquired a ticket for a given period.

He said swimming pools such as Sun Yat Sen, Taipa Central Park, Hac Sa Park, and Cheoc Van in Coloane, have more specific and flexible regulations, but, according to public reports, the staff often apply the same rules as in the general regulations, which makes no sense to most of pool users.

Monteiro said it is necessary to specify what attire is “appropriate” for flip-flops or clothing in swimming pools, the reason time slots are stipulated in each pool, and provide more clarity on what “photographs require prior authorization” means.

He said there is no reasonable excuse to forbid someone to have a photo taken of himself, his family, or friends, without affecting third parties, but, in reality, pool staff prevent anyone from taking photos and even do so harshly, calling people out on whistles.

Ultimately, the community advisor wants the ID to assume its role and purpose of serving the population and its residents, instead of contributing to the lack of motivation and interest for those who frequent the pools under their management.

“ID should create better services and conditions in its facilities, to encourage healthy habits in the community,” he concluded.