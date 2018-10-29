Company aims to promote inclusion through Sport Fun Day

CESL Asia hosted its annual Sport Fun Day yesterday, aiming to strengthen society’s bond through competitive and group games and promote the inclusion of the challenged and underprivileged.

Held at the Macao Federation of Trade Workers Union Stadium, the funds raised from the event will be donated to the Macau Special Olympics (MSO) to support the development of disabled sports programs in Macau.

“As a local enterprise rooted in Macau over the past three decades, we have been granted a portion of its revenue and in partnership with other likeminded organizations, we constantly work to improve the well-

being of the community and the environmental quality through various activities,” said António Trindade, president and CEO of CESL Asia.

The event kicked off this year with the Football and Bocce Tournaments, while Kids Corner and Charity Sale, along with a series of activities, targeted people from different companies in Macau.

Participating groups included team members ranging from large corporations to small and medium companies, as well as institutions such as government workers groups, consulates and non-profit organizations.

Over 200 people and 50 volunteers contributed to the organization of the Sport Fun Day and its activities.

According to Trindade, the CESL Asia Social Investment dedicates its efforts and resources to promoting social inclusion through investment in sports, training, education and the creation of jobs for those who are less fortunate.

“We at CESL Asia, our partners, the volunteers and the more than 200 participants are creating an opportunity to create awareness of the importance of developing a city without leaving anyone behind and betting on education as the main source of a sustainable future,” Trindade said.

“The purpose is to put people together. Things have grown substantially [and] it can still grow from where we are,” he added.

Last year, the firm raised some MOP80,000 and hoped to raise a similar amount this year.

Yet Trindade noted that the most important goal for the firm is to “open up the minds of the corporate world, authorities and private institutions in Macau to the need of getting people closer, qualified and self-valued and with that perspective feel that they are as important as anybody else.” LV

